Lokman Adam threatens to sue AG unless men in sex video scandal charged

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters at the entrance of the Attorney General’s Chambers in Kuala Lumpur December 31, 2019. ― Picture by Kenneth Tee

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam issued a fresh ultimatum to Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today, saying he would sue the attorney general unless the two men seen in a recent sex video scandal are prosecuted.

Lokman also claimed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ordered a cover-up of the case in which former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz accused Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“So today I am delivering this letter from my lawyers to Tommy Thomas and I have given him seven days to respond to it.

“If he does not respond, then my lawyers will take legal action against him,” he said at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) headquarters here.

In September, Lokman made a similar demand after he was called to Bukit Aman for questioning on the sex allegations and lamented the AG’s purported failure to prosecute since investigations began in June.

According to Lokman, his “sources” informed him that charges of unnatural sex and gross indecency had been prepared before the case was purportedly classified as requiring “no further action”.

“So now the AG is not pressing charges and has therefore commit a grave offence for being subservient to a prime minister,” he said.

About 25 people gathered when Lokman submitted the letter around 2.50pm to a representative from the AGC’s corporate communications department.

Lokman also urged Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed to keep his promise to reveal the identities of those involved in the sex video to maintain the force’s integrity.

In November, Huzir said the police were expected to obtain the results from experts in the United States “by year’s end”.