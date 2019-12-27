In KL, hundreds of Muslims protest against China’s treatment of Uighurs

Hizbut Tahrir protesters march towards the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― Hundreds of individuals from various Muslim groups have gathered at Jalan Ampang today to protest against China’s alleged abuse of Uighur Muslims at the Xinjiang province in China.

Two separate protests, one led by Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) and the other by Hizbut Tahrir (HT) stood side by side at a slip road off Jalan Ampang to voice their anger at the so called re-education and normalisation of their Muslim brothers and sisters in China.

Hizbut Tahrir protesters carry placards during a protest held in solidarity with the Uighur community in China, December 27, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Abim, who began their march from Masjid ibnu mas'ud on Jalan Damai had managed to rally around 40 supporters but it was dwarfed by the supporters of HT who began their march from the Tabung Haji Mosque and numbered in the hundreds.

However, both groups were only allowed to send a single representative each to the People's Republic of China embassy and both were denied entry and their respective memorandums were rejected.

Protesters march towards the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Police presence were out in force but only to assist and facilitate the protest.

MORE TO COME