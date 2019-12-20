Expert: Govt needs to develop use of LNG for transport sector

Snow covered transfer lines are seen at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland March 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The government needs to take steps to develop the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel for the transport sector as it is the cleanest and most suitable fossil fuel in today’s environmentally-friendly era.

Subject matter expert, LNG development (bunkering) Mohd Rafe Mohamed Ramli said the use of LNG would help the country reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

He said LNG is suitable for commercial vehicles such as lorries, trucks and express buses as they consume a lot of fuel.

“LNG is one of the cheapest fuels in the market with the lowest carbon dioxide emission and contains no sulfur.

“Hence, the use of LNG for land transport should focus more on commercial vehicles rather than private or recreational vehicles,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Rafe said Malaysia has yet to use more LNG in commercial vehicles like developed countries such as Norway, Germany, China, and France.

“To get greener and more sustainable fuel for national development, we ought to use this fuel in our industrial development. Thus, incentives should be offered to relevant bodies to promote the use of LNG in Malaysia,” he said.

Mohd Rafe said as the world’s fourth largest producer of LNG, Malaysia should use this opportunity to develop the LNG industry not only in terms of fuel production but also consumption.

“We should look at how we can help developing countries with the resources that we have. LNG helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, so we should take this opportunity, as we are an LNG producer and we do not need to import it,” he said. — Bernama