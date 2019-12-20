Bursa Malaysia resumes trading after technical glitch

Yesterday, trading in the equities market was halted at 4.45pm, while the derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has resumed at 9am today after it was halted at 4.45pm yesterday due to a technical issue.

In a statement, the exchange’s chief executive officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the disruption was not related to any cybersecurity-related compromise and that the systems remain secure and protected.

“We would like to apologise to all our valued clients and Bursa Malaysia’s stakeholders for the interruption in trading.

“Our team took immediate action to diagnose the problem and communicate with all our participants while determining the cause and impacts,” he said.

Muhamad Umar said the problem was an isolated technical incident and the team is taking the appropriate action to implement measures that will prevent its recurrence in the future.

Yesterday, trading in the equities market was halted at 4.45pm, while the derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal. — Bernama