KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― An eye-catching billboard advertisement for the “Sugar Daddy” dating services application on smartphones in Bangsar has been ordered removed by City Hall.

DBKL said it did not approve the advertisement for the app known as SugarBook on the billboard, which is owned by Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP).

City Hall added that YWP also did not give its permission for the display of the ad.

MORE TO COME