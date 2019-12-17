Dr M: KL Summit has no intention of taking over OIC’s role

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech during the signing ceremony between TRX City and IWH CREC to develop Bandar Malaysia in Putrajaya December 17, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it is not the intention of the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 to take over the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Dr Mahathir said he took the opportunity to explain this to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a video conference with the Saudi Arabian monarch at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the venue of the Dec 18-21 summit, here today.

Speaking to reporters after the video conference session, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia is too small to do that.

It is to be noted that the KL Summit aims to, among others, deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world, and seek to revive the Islamic civilisation.

“I said that if Saudi Arabia organises a summit to discuss the same matter, we’re ready to go,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that during the video conference King Salman also explained to him why he could not attend the KL Summit. ― Bernama