Deputy minister: Foreign workers required to register with EIS starting January

Foreign workers at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur, February 16, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — All employers in the country must register their foreign workers under the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) introduced by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) starting Jan 1, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said from Jan 1 all foreign workers were required to register under the scheme although they were still legally protected under Foreign Workers’ Compensation Scheme.

“As of September, 1.01 million foreign workers have registered nationwide and 78,952 of them are registered with Socso in Sabah.

“The number of registered foreign workers has not yet to reach half of the documented 2.1 million migrant workers in the country as of September,” he told reporters at the 2019 Socso Christmas celebration here, today.

He said the scheme would not only benefit foreign workers, but would also help employers reduce treatment and medical costs in the event that foreign workers involved in accidents while at work.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said 1,572 individuals who had lost their jobs in Sabah were reemployed during the career carnival on Nov 2 and more than 20,000 job seekers found employment through similar carnivals held nationwide. — Bernama