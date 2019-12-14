Dr M: KL Summit 2019 to share views on current situation faced by Muslims

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad answering questions by Al-Jazeera Moderator Sami Zeidan at Doha Forum in Qatar December 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The upcoming Kuala Lumpur Lumpur (KL) Summit 2019 will be a significant forum for Muslim leaders to discuss the current situation faced by Muslim community around the world, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir said.

He said it has come to the stage where Muslims anywhere and everywhere are being oppressed.

“The Muslims are labelled as terrorists, and there is now a feeling of fear of Islam. It is quite obvious to everybody that the situation is getting worse.

“On the other hand, that oppression does not seem to worry anyone,” he said in a video message posted on official KL Summit 2019 Twitter account, today.

The summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Dec 18 to 21.

“Welcome to Malaysia at the KL Summit 2019,” said Dr Mahathir who is the chairman of KL Summit 2019.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are among the notable Islamic leaders expected to join the summit. — Bernama