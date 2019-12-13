Jagdeep: Penang Airport expansion works to begin in March next year

A general view of the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas October 23, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 13 — Construction works for the expansion of the Penang International Airport (PIA) will begin in March next year and are expected to be completed in 2024, said state Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today.

He said the expansion project, estimated to cost RM800 million, was approved by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) at its recent meeting on Dec 3.

Speaking at a press conference here, Jagdeep also said that the indicative plan for reclamation works off Batu Maung for a possible new airport site, will not proceed.

“Although in the indicative State Structure Plan the idea is there, it has now been technically superseded by events. We do not need that anymore,” he explained, adding that the PIA expansion project will be carried out in four phases.

Phase One comprises the construction of an apron and runway, as well as infrastructure work, while Phase Two will include the demolition and reconstruction of the guard house, control tower, meteorological unit, electrical equipment vault substation, waste storage building, airport fire and rescue service unit, and the air disaster unit.

Phase Three will include proposed renovations to the main terminal building, while Phase Four will involve the proposed construction of a workshop building.

Meanwhile, project consultant Datuk Abu Hassan Salleh, who also attended the press conference, said the expansion will double the terminal’s gross floor area from 54,000 square feet currently.

The renovated airport will be able to accommodate 28 planes at any one time, compared to its present capacity of 15 planes, while the airport will also be able to receive up to 12 million passengers compared to 6.5 million passengers currently.

The expansion works will not affect flights, Abu Hassan said, adding that efforts were also underway to look at a second upgrade which will enable the airport to accommodate 16 million passengers in the future. — Bernama