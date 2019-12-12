Pos Malaysia awaits official details on postal tariff hike from govt

File picture of a postal worker. Pos Malaysia Bhd has yet to obtain official details on the new postal tariff rates and the implementation date from the government although the postal service provider has received a letter confirming the approval for the tariff hike. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Pos Malaysia Bhd has yet to obtain official details on the new postal tariff rates and the implementation date from the government although the postal service provider has received a letter confirming the approval for the tariff hike.

“We are awaiting further details on what was approved and tabled. So far, there is nothing to announce yet,” a source within the company told Bernama.

The source added that the change in pricing would not impact the postage rates for domestic non-commercial users.

Earlier, Nikkei Asian Review reported that the government has approved a proposal from the listed national postal service company to raise rates, its first revision in nearly a decade.

Attributing the information to two unidentified ministers, it said Pos Malaysia was expected to announce the changes soon.

The changes include increase in tariffs, changes in the tariff structure, and deregulation in some segments, a senior government official said. — Bernama