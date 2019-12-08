Dr M confident PKR infighting won’t derail Pakatan but keeps clear of worsening row

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stressed that he did not wish to be drawn into the internal conflict breaking out in its largest component, PKR. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the ruling coalition could withstand the internal conflict breaking out in its largest component, PKR.

He said during an event in Langkawi, Kedah today that some disagreement was to be expected in any party and stressed that he did not wish to be drawn into the matter.

“There will definitely be some misunderstandings in any leadership but I am confident that this will not reach a point where Pakatan Harapan and its administration can no longer exist,” he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that fights also occurred in Opposition parties and repeated that some conflict was understandable.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his estranged deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, appear to be in an undeclared war.

Azmin’s faction abandoned the PKR national congress yesterday and will hold an “appreciation dinner” this evening of Dr Mahathir’s “Shared Prosperity Vision”.

Today, Dr Mahathir distanced himself from the matter.

“This is PKR’s internal problem. I don’t want to interfere in what he (Azmin) thinks; as long as we can cooperate and form a capable government, that is all I want,” he said.

Anwar is presented as Dr Mahathir’s immediate successor to be the prime minister but rumours persist that others harbour ambitions to be the next in line.