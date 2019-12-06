Education Ministry investigating video of 'Negaraku' sung in Mandarin (VIDEO)

Maszlee said the Education Ministry will not compromise with any parties attempting to go against the laws concerning the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation against a video posted online seemingly showing primary school students singing the Negaraku in Mandarin.

A statement by the ministry acknowledged the existence of the said video that was posted online earlier today and has since been shared at least 200 times.

“A thorough investigation into the incident is underway which has happened in several other schools.

“The Education Ministry will not compromise with any parties attempting to go against the laws concerning the Federal Constitution, whether deliberately or not,” read the statement that was posted on Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a report by online portal Malaysiakini concerning the issue said the incident had taken place at a Chinese vernacular school in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.

The report also stated how the related district education department is said to have already summoned its headmaster.

The report quoted the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Youth wing who, besides expressing regret over the incident, claimed how the national anthem was also being sung in Arabic.

A report has since been filed by the Youth wing’s education bureau, who went on to label the incident as a treasonous act towards patriotism and nationalism.

“It is clear that the singing of Negaraku either in Mandarin or Arabic is wrong and transgresses the position of Negaraku as the official national anthem through its own language, which is Bahasa Melayu,” PPBM Youth exco Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim was quoted saying in the report.

Also weighing in was Pergerakan Wira Putra Malaysia, that said the video was an attempt to indoctrinate young students, going on to condemn the teachers and school involved.

“Is changing the lyrics to Mandarin a prerequisite in the curriculum?

“To the point that students must learn the national anthem without using the official national language?” questioned party pro-tem chief Nasrul Ali Hasan Abdul Latif.

Nasrul in the report demanded the Sedition Act be used against those responsible, and claimed the incident gave off the impression that seeds of discord and racism were being sowed at vernacular schools.