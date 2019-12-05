Another milestone for women as Rohana set to head Court of Appeal

(From left) Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Malaysia Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Mainun Tuan Man, Datuk Rohana Yusuf and Tan Sri Azhar Mohamed at the launch of the Judicial Year Book 2018 in Putrajaya November 27, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Federal Court judge Datuk Rohana Yusuf will be named the next president of the Court of Appeal today, according to The Edge Markets.

The portal reported that Rohana will be sworn in today, making her the first woman to reach the second highest position in the judiciary.

Her elevation means that the two leaders of the judiciary are now women.

Rohana succeeds Tan Sri Ahmad Ma’arop in the role.

Earlier this year, Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat broke new ground by becoming Malaysia’s first woman chief justice.

Aside from Rohana’s appointment, three High Court judges will also be promoted to the appellate court today.