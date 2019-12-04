My patience has its limits, Anwar warns as PKR infighting continues

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiates the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was patient but not with those who sullied the party.

He said his duty as president was to build up PKR and protect its image.

“Some said that my level of patience is equal to God’s. Yes, I’m a patient man, but don’t test my patience.

“I am patient because I believe everyone has the right to give their views, but I won’t be patient if the views are showing that the party is weak and divided,” he said in his speech at the Perak PKR convention held at the Dewan Jubli here last night.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other party leaders attend the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Anwar also urged all PKR leaders not to speak negatively about the party in public.

The Port Dickson MP then insisted that the party was not as divided as recent news suggests.

“I want everyone to know that in today’s convention, all the state division leaders were present, except for Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari, who had informed me earlier that his aunt is not well. We have almost about 90 per cent of attendance of the party members.

“This is a prove that the party is strong and not divided. So what is that the media talking about the divide in the party,” he asked.

Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attend the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Perak PKR is headed by Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also Anwar’s political secretary.

Yunus, who is a Perak executive council member, previously pledged his support to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who heads a rival faction in the party.

According to reports, Azmin’s faction is planning an alternative congress in Kuala Lumpur to the official event in Melaka next week, in further escalation of the infighting and to demonstrate the faction’s support levels.

Anwar and Azmin are estranged and their rivalry is thought to be worsening over the post of the prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan has presented Anwar as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor to be the PM.

Perak PKR members and supporters attend the state party’s convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Yesterday, he reiterated his support for Dr Mahathir.

“I met him last Thursday and we had a long discussion. I have made a stand that I will support him as the leader.

“Let’s not complicate things. What we need to do now is to be united and not divided,” he said.

About 4,000 PKR party members and supporters attended the state party’s convention last night.

National leaders present included PKR vice president Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Dr Lee Boon Chye, as well as PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.