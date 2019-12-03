PKR Youth leaders say congress attendance will show support for Anwar to be PM, reform agenda

PKR Youth excos urged members to show up in full force this Friday to show their support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The PKR Youth national congress this Friday will let members reaffirm their commitment to reforms and justice that have been the party’s foundation since 1998, several leaders of the movement said today.

PKR Youth excos Sarawanan Selvarajoo, Mohd Saifullah Mohd Zulkifli, Khairul Anuar Musa, Muhamad Aiman Aizuddin Md Husin and Ahmad Kusyairi Khalid also urged members to show up in full force to show their support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

"We implore all delegates and observers to attend to refresh their commitment and idealism of the party for the last 20 years.

"Attendance at this year's congress will be a manifestation that we are still committed to upholding the reform agenda and seeking justice for the people.

"Let us attend the congress and show support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, our president and together we shall back him as the country's eighth prime minister," they said in a statement.

PKR's Youth wing has been rocked by the latest round of infighting, ostensibly between those aligned to Anwar and those who support deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Anwar and Azmin are estranged, with the simmering rivalry between the two having worsened heading into the party’s national congress this week.