Police investigating alleged ‘deep state’ conspiracy, may question Pakatan reps

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalatrash Wahid added that police more people will be called for their statements, and did not exclude the possibility of summoning PH politicians like Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa (pic) and Klang MP Charles Santiago. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Two people have been questioned to date amid an ongoing police investigation into the involvement of the “deep state” ― supposed hidden figures of authority ― in sabotaging the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, according to Malaysiakini.

The news portal cited the head of Bukit Aman’s Classified Investigation Unit saying one of the duo was a journalist, without disclosing the person’s identity or agency.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalatrash Wahid added that police more people will be called for their statements, and did not exclude the possibility of summoning PH politicians like Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

“Yes. We will call [more people] one by one.

“We will call everyone necessary to complete the investigation. Everyone involved,” the senior officer was quoted saying in the report.

Sungai Buloh MP Sivarasa previously claimed the arrest and terrorism charges filed against 12 Indian Malaysians ― including two DAP lawmakers ― when Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas was on leave was the work of the “deep state”.

Charles had separately suggested double standards, claiming that the police had given the red carpet treatment to alleged Islamic State sympathisers when the 12 Indian Malaysians accused of supporting the defunct Sri Lankan separatist group, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), were denied bail pending trial.

Mior said police are also investigating these other claims, as well as those linked to controversial India-born Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik who is wanted in his home country.