Parliament Caucus recommends RCI to investigate judicial misconduct

In February, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had in a 63-page affidavit revealed explosive and detailed information on numerous incidents of alleged judicial interference by some of the country's top judges. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance has agreed that a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) needs to be set up to investigate judicial misconduct.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the Caucus will forward the matter to the Cabinet which will convene later this week.

“We will table the RCI suggestion for Cabinet’s evaluation. Caucus has agreed to it unanimously,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

The issue of judicial misconduct has been discussed since Pakatan Harapan took over the government last year.

In February, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer had in a 63-page affidavit revealed explosive and detailed information on numerous incidents of alleged judicial interference by some of the country's top judges.