Eight NGO volunteers rescued from vans trapped in floodwater in Jerteh

A man wades in calf-deep water in a flooded residential area at Kampung Lepan Kejor in Jerteh, Terengganu November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

JERTEH, Dec 2 — Eight volunteers ferrying numerous items for flood victims faced a precarious situation after their four vehicles were submerged under two metres of water.

The volunteers, who were from Kuala Lumpur, who were members of the Malaysia International Search and Rescue (MISAR) team, were forced to face the situation last night at 8pm.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the incident took place in Kampung Bekok, here, when they were leaving for another location after sending aid to Kampung Tenang and Kampung La.

“All the volunteers are safe. They were actually moving without informing the parties managing the flood operation rooms.

“Following the incident, I urge anybody and also non-government organisations to inform the police or the Terengganu Disaster Management Secretariat (of their plans) to facilitate the giving of assistance,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Abdul Rozak said the team was rescued with the help of villagers and their vehicles (four vans) were taken to high ground.

As of this morning, the flood in Terengganu had affected 5,807 people from 1,719 families while 123 Flood Relief Centres (PPS) had been opened. — Bernama