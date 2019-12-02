A-G’s Report: Tourism Ministry fell short of targeted international tourist arrivals three years in a row

Tourists from China visit the monumental Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur February 16 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

IPOH, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) failed to reach the target set for the arrival of international tourists for the past three years, the 2018 Auditor-General’s report revealed today.

The report showed that despite targeting 30.5 million visitors in 2016, MOTAC only managed to achieve 26.78 million visitors that year.

“In 2017, MOTAC targeted 31.8 million visitors, but only managed to attract 25.95 million visitors.

“Following the depletion, MOTAC reduced the target to 26.4 million visitors last year. However, despite reducing, they again failed to reach the target. MOTAC recorded 25.83 million visitors last year,” the report read.

Following its failure to attract international tourists, the report pointed out that Malaysia was no longer able to maintain its top 10 spot in the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) list.

The report also stated that income from the tourism sector saw a decrease of RM765 million to RM35.835 billion from 2016 to 2018.

“The promotional expenditure exceeded about RM56.59 million of the allocation given in the year 2016 and 2017.

“Out of the 404 promotional programmes planned between 2016 and 2018, MOTAC only managed to implement 196 programmes, while the remaining 208 could not be implemented.

“However, a total of 231 promotional programs which were not planned had been implemented,” the report added.

The report also revealed that MOTAC has a total debt of RM107.01 million in advertising and digital campaigns which were conducted between 2016 and 2018.