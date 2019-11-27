UM moves up six places, now 13th best Asian university in QS rankings

University of Malaya takes the 13th place in the Quacquarelli-Symonds (QS) University Rankings Asia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — University of Malaya (UM) has risen by six places from last year in the Quacquarelli-Symonds (QS) University Rankings Asia, taking the 13th place.

The milestone achievement also sees UM rise upwards for the ninth consecutive year. Since the ranking's inauguration in 2009, the university has managed to improve its ranking by 26 places throughout.

“In addition, UM is also ranked top in the nation under six indicators of the ranking, in academic reputation, employer reputation, student to faculty ratio, citations per paper, international research network and for inbound exchange students,” said the university in a statement.

This places UM within the top 3 per cent of the approximately 600 Asian universities ranked. In addition, UM is ranked first in Asia in the international research network indicator.

“The results serve to prove that UM is internationally competitive, with academic standards that are at par with the world’s top universities, and this remains a motivating force for its community to drive for continual improvement of the academic reputation and global standing of the university.

“UM always look at rankings as a benchmark for the University to gauge its position and as a way of planning for further improvement,” it said.

UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim was quoted as saying that the results are delightful, but that the university still remains aware of the challenges it faces ahead.

“This is especially so in areas where we continue to try and secure sustainable funding for research and the upgrading of our infrastructures, given the current financial uncertainties.

“All that we have achieved would not have been possible without the support of the Chancellor of UM, Pro-Chancellors, our Board of Directors, and the rest of the University community including our academics, staff and students for their commitment and dedication,” he said.

Abdul Rahim also thanked the Education Ministry for its crucial role to UM in continuing to further develop as Malaysia's premier university and enabling it to reach even greater heights.