National crime rate down, but drug abuse cases up in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah

The national crime index showed a drop to 273.8 last year, compared to 309.7 in 2017, and 355.2 in 2016. — Picture by iStock.com via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The national crime index has declined for the second year running, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s annual Crime Statistics released today.

The crime index, which measures the numbers of cases for every 100,000 people, showed a drop to 273.8 last year, compared to 309.7 in 2017, and 355.2 in 2016.

However, seven states saw their crime indices exceeding the nationwide average ratio last year — the highest was the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur at 642.6, at more than double the national index.

The other six states with higher-than-average indices were Selangor (330.8), Negri Sembilan (327.1), Melaka (303.6), Kedah (287.6), Penang (284.6), and Johor (275.7).

Terengganu had the lowest overall crime index at 148.4.

Drug abuse down in five states

Data showed a consistent drop in drug abuse cases for five states from 2016 to 2018: Pahang, Perlis, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya.

However, such cases are on the rise in three other states over the same period, with Kelantan in the lead. The PAS-administered state had the highest ratio of 4,153 cases per 100,000 people last year.

In comparison, the state’s cases per 100,000 people in 2017 was 3,700, and 3,233 in 2016.

Terengganu, that also came under PAS’ control last year, recorded 2,057 cases per 100,000 people last year, compared to 2,044 in 2017, and 1,676 in 2016.

Sabah, which is administered by Parti Warisan Sabah since last year, was the third state, with 1,200 cases per 100,000 people in 2018 compared to 1,047 in 2017, and 1,044 in 2016.

The data also showed that the highest percentage of abusers came from those who only had secondary school education and were aged between 17 and 18 with SPM certification or its equivalent, at 36.1 per cent.

This was followed closely by those who sat for PMR examinations or its equivalent, which put them even younger, in the 15 to 16 age group.

The lowest percentage of drug abusers recorded were those with tertiary academic qualifications at 0.5 per cent.

Corruption arrests went up

The number of arrests made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission rose 1.7 per cent last year to 894 cases.

The offence with the largest number of arrests were those suspected of power abuse at 72.2 per cent. Other offences listed include accepting bribes, giving bribes and false claims.

However, the number of investigations launched dropped by 8 per cent to 766 cases.

Meanwhile last year, there were a total of 71,760 property crime cases reported.

Of these, about half or 50.1 per cent were for vehicular thefts, making up 35,953 cases.

The theft of motorcycles or bicycles topped the list at 26,779. This was followed by the theft of cars (7,413) and lorry or vans (1,761).

A total of 15,742 house break-in cases were recorded last year while snatch theft cases came in at 138. Other thefts amounted to 19,927 cases.

DOSM data showed that the total number of violent crimes were at 16,902 cases, with robbery cases accounting for 10,271 cases.

Of that figure, 6,543 were for gang robberies without firearms while 31 were with firearms.

Non-gang related robberies were recorded at 3,688 without firearms and only nine with firearms.

Other violent crimes included 323 murders, 1,648 rapes and 4,660 for causing injury.