Raja Permaisuri Agong calls on IIUM graduates to be ambassadors of Islam

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attends the 35th IIUM convocation in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) graduates need to be ambassadors of integration, Islamisation, internationalisation and comprehensive excellent, in seeking the pleasure of Allah, said Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Tunku Azizah, who was proclaimed as IIUM’s first woman Constitutional Head on Friday, also advised the graduates to use the knowledge that the university has imparted, to make the world better than “the one we have today”.

“The condition of the ummah (Muslims) requires, more than ever, that we rise with wisdom, conviction, courage and determination. Whatever are the challenges, we must not, and shall not wallow in despair, since that would negate the very essence of Islam being Raḥmatan Lil-’Alamin or mercy to all the worlds,” she said.

She told this to 577 graduates before the commencement of the first conferment ceremony at the 35th IIUM convocation here today.

Tunku Azizah also urged the graduates to prepare themselves in facing challenges that include social, cultural, political, economic, spiritual and civilisational realms.

Her Majesty said she also believed that IIUM has prepared the graduates to face challenges with wisdom, conviction, courage and determination.

“Courage is not about climbing the top-most ‘mountain’. It is about being true to you. It is about holding onto our faith, with the strength of conviction. It is about fulfilling the divine ‘amanah’ (trust).

“With this convocation, you are standing at the door that marks a new beginning, a new journey. Learning is a life-long process. Learn from the people around you. Learn from your new circumstances. Learn from history and learn from life,” said Her Majesty.

Tunku Azizah also told the graduates that they are are graduating from an institution that takes pride in calling itself a ‘Garden of Knowledge and Virtue’ as IIUM symbolises a garden, where knowledge and virtue grow and prosper.

“You have contributed significantly in building this garden. You have assisted immensely in ensuring the garden to be a sustainable one, by being not only the recipients of revealed knowledge and human sciences but also the co-creators of integrated knowledge and the carrier and promoters of Islamic knowledge, sciences and virtues,” she said

Her Majesty also expressed proud over the efforts of IIUM in prioritising ‘special needs’ students and staff as well as the outreach efforts towards those in need of education.

“These are indeed part of ‘rahmah’ or mercy in our strife towards spreading Rahmatan Lil-Alamin. I am proud to declare to all of you, that IIUM yet again is ‘Leading The Way’ for the ummah to ‘enlighten the future’,” Tunku Azizah said.

Tunku Azizah, who arrived for the convocation ceremony with her daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, was welcomed by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, IIUM’s President Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar and IIUM’s Rector Tan Sri Prof Emeritus Dzulkifli Abdul Razak.

This year 5,445 graduates will receive their scrolls at the degree, masters and PhD levels according to their fields of study over four sessions from today.

At today’s ceremony, Her Majesty also presented the university’s 10 main awards to outstanding graduates among them the Pelajaran DiRaja Award, the President’s Award, BUDI Award and Rector’s Award.

Tunku Azizah also presented the Ibn Khaldun Merit Award 2019 to the National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA) in appreciation of the council’s contributions and expertise in looking after the welfare of cancer patients. — Bernama