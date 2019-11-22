Perak MB: Mainland not affected when Pangkor gets tax-free status

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers his winding-up speech at the Perak State Assembly in Ipoh November 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 22 — The proclamation of Pangkor Island as a duty-free island in January next year, will not affect the mainland, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the matter had been discussed with the Ministry of Finance.

“Rumours that the mainland would also be declared tax free are mere talks and that will not happen.

“I personally headed the discussion with the Ministry of Finance and there was nothing said about making the mainland area tax-free,” he said during a debate on the 2020 Perak Budget at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Ahmad Faizal (PH-Chenderiang) said this in reply to Datuk Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN-Pangkor) who intervened during the winding-up session to raise that there were objections to the proposal to extend the duty-free zone to areas outside Pangkor.

On the sale of liquor in Pangkor Island when the island is declared duty-free, Ahmad Faizal said special areas would be provided for the purpose.

Pangkor is an island off the coast of Lumut in Manjung district and is situated some 90 kilometres from here. — Bernama