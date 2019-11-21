Putrajaya studying Sosma arrest provisions for possible review

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs Datuk Liew Vui Keong said he was involved in the review committee that included Home Ministry representatives. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Putrajaya is examining the arrest provisions from the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) as part of the review of the security law, said Datuk Liew Vui Keong today.

Speaking to reporters, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs said he was involved in the review committee that included Home Ministry representatives.

The committee concluded that such security laws were necessary to Malaysia, he said.

“Like it or not we still need security law in the country because we have issues with security if we are not careful.

“We are looking into reviewing the arrest provision — the period which is 24 days at the moment, we are going to review that and to give access for those detained to have legal counsel,” Liew said.

When asked when the amendment will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, he said that the committee needs to engage the various agencies and other stakeholders beforehand.

The Sosma is among laws in Malaysia that allow the police to detain people without trial.

Civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan previously said the invocation of the security law invariably results in circumstances that make a fair trial impossible.