DPM: Keep close watch on children to prevent sexual exploitation

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has reminded parents to play a more aggressive role in monitoring their children’s activities on social media to prevent them from falling prey to sexual exploitation.

She said the issue of exploitation of children for sex was very worrying, especially in the current borderless world which provides easy access to gadgets and the internet.

“We need to instil awareness on the existence of cybersex grooming in social media and we want children to be equipped with information and guidelines so that they would not fall victim to irresponsible parties.

“Besides, latest findings show the disgusting nature of the Dark Web on child pornography which was downloaded by internet users in Malaysia,” she said at the #KidsTakeOverParliament: Kita Peduli programme at the Banquet Hall of Parliament building today.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching and Unicef permanent representative in Malaysia, Marianne Clark-Hattingh, also attended the programme, which was organised by the Education Ministry and Unicef Malaysia, and Project ID on the issue of bullying in schools, which were attended by 40 students from throughout the country. — Bernama