Deputy minister: Ministry views telecommunications issues seriously

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks after launching Safer Internet Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has always given serious attention to complaints received on telecommunications-related problems, the Dewan Rakyat told today.

Its deputy minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said the ministry was aware of the problems and was working hard to resolve it as soon as possible.

“We do not shy away from carrying out the responsibility, and based on the information we have, there have been preparations through approaches and initiatives undertaken by the MCMC, and I believe one of our main focuses is to resolve all the issues that have arisen,” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) who wanted the ministry to clarify the extent to which all Malaysians would have equal access to communications regardless of population density and economic interests.

Responding to Hasbi Habibollah’s (GPS-Limbang) question on the poor network coverage in his constituency, Eddin Syazlee said the government had always focused on the development of communications infrastructure throughout the country, including in Limbang.

He said under the expansion of coverage for mobile broadband 3G & LTE, the MCMC had implemented various initiatives, including the construction of new communications towers and upgrading the existing ones to offer 4G services.

Eddin Syazlee said the network coverage in Limbang was satisfactory in general, however, there may be interruptions from time to time due to factors beyond the control of telecommunications service providers.

“The MCMC has been working with relevant parties in Sarawak to address the issue, including extensive monitoring in Limbang area,” said Eddin Syazlee.

He said nine new communications towers have been completed and are operating in the area, while two new communications towers are in the process of being erected.

“This initiative sees an additional 32 towers commercially developed by service providers in Limbang parliamentary constituency. In addition, 25 existing towers in the area have been upgraded to provide 3G / 4G services,” he said. — Bernama