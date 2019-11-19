Dr M to chair special federal-state council on MA63 review

Sarawak Assistant Law Minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali speaks to reporters in Kuching November 19, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 19 — A special council will be formed to monitor the implementation of decisions of the Special Cabinet Committee for the Review of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, a Sarawak government official announced today.

Sarawak Law, State-Federal Relations and Projects Monitoring Assistant Minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said it will be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, with chief ministers of Sarawak and Sabah as its members.

“Since July 23, seven issues have been agreed upon by the special Cabinet committee,” Hasidah said in a statement.

The issues are on supervision power on the distribution of gas and electricity, setting up of a working monitoring committee on the mechanism of implementing federal projects in Sarawak and Sabah and devolution of power to Sarawak and Sabah to enact subsidiary legislations on labour of the two states under their respective Labour Ordinances.

Hasidah said 21 issues have been submitted to the special Cabinet committee for consideration and study to date.

The special Cabinet committee met yesterday for the fifth time and last time this year, chaired by Dr Mahathir.

Hasidah said among the matters which are still under discussion are the review of the special grants from the federal government, oil royalty and petroleum cash payment, state lands which have been issued titles to the federal government and residual powers.

“On the special grants issue, the federal Ministry of Finance has agreed to hold further discussions with the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah on the process framework and procedure for the review of the special grants and the formula to used,” she said.

On petroleum and gas, Hasidah said the special Cabinet committee has agreed that discussions on the issue should proceed under business-to-business between Petronas, Petros and the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah.

On the oil royalty and cash payment for petroleum and gas to the two states, Hasidah said the special Cabinet committee agreed that this issue should be discussed separately between Dr Mahathir and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

She said the discussion is expected to be held next month.