Anwar: Tanjung Piai loss a ‘clear message’, take heed by delivering pledges

Barisan Nasional’s candidate, Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng reacts after he was announced as winner of Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, at Dewan Jubli Intan Pontian, November 16, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to deliver the ruling coalition’s election pledges, after its massive loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The PKR president said the result was a “shock” and a “clear message” to the coalition’s leaders.

“This majority received by the Opposition is a shock and a clear message to the whole of PH leadership,” Anwar said in a Twitter thread tonight.

He said PH should learn its lesson and take heed of the by-election’s result.

“We should also try to sow trust with the public towards the policies implemented by PH with a positive effort to deliver our promises,” he added.

Tahniah kepada Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng di atas kemenangan yang diraih pada Pilihan Raya Kecil (PRK) Parlimen Tanjung Piai. pic.twitter.com/0jBO486PZr — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) November 16, 2019

Barisan Nasional (BN) had recaptured the seat with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes, the Election Commission (EC) announced tonight.

According to returning officer Zulkifly Mohd Tahir, BN’s candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng from MCA received 25,466 votes over PH’s Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, who received 10,380 votes.