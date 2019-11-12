Sarawak DAP rep says confronted by wife of state legal counsel

DAP’s Pending state lawmaker Violet Yong speaking to reporters, November 12, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 12 — DAP’s Pending assemblyman Violet Yong said she was ambushed and confronted by the wife of a state legal counsel at the State Legislative Assembly Building yesterday.

She said the incident took place outside the assembly hall and was witnessed by PKR’s Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and DAP’s Tanjung Batu state lawmaker Chiew Chiu Sing.

“She queried and interrogated me on why I have highlighted her daughter’s interest in Handal Energy Berhad during my debate speech last week and said she didn’t have good sleep for the past few days.

“After that she cried in front of me. See and Chiew, too, saw her crying,” Yong told the state assembly sitting chaired by the Deputy Speaker Datuk Gerawat Gala.

“Because of that I feel sad, and I feel distressed and could not sleep at night since the incident. I feel I have been emotionally blackmailed and manipulated,” Yong said.

Gerawat told her the assembly noted her complaint.

Speaker Datuk Asfia Awang Nasar previously ordered parts of Yong’s speech that named the daughter of the legal officer expunged from the state assembly’s Hansard.

Speaking to reporters later, Yong said she was calling for tight security to be strictly enforced on visitors while the assembly is in session.

“I have raised many issues against the YBs and key government officials before but their wives or children and relatives did not come here and confronted me.

“I am not sure if this is the first incident ever happened while the state assembly was in session before,” she said.

She said the lawmakers should feel comfortable to raise issues without fear and favour.

She said they should not have to worry about wrath and emotional abuse from visitors with grudges.

“The worst is when the visitor is allowed to enter the chamber and cause distress to us. The chamber area should be a safe haven for all elected representatives,” she said.

She also questioned why the wife of the legal officer was allowed to sit in the chamber that was exclusive to lawmakers and key government officers.

“I verily believe that the sanctity of the state assembly being a forum to pass law should be upheld and respected at the highest degree.

“This august House should not be abused and used as a place for personal emotional harassment and treated as ordinary market place,” Yong said.