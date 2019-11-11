Former chief judge Zaharah Ibrahim appointed Prasarana chairman

Prasarana said former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim (pic) is filling the vacancy left by Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who resigned on August 17 last year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Former Chief Judge of Malaya, Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim has been appointed chairman of government-linked, public transport owner and operator, Prasarana Group, effective today.

In a statement, Prasarana said Zaharah is filling the vacancy left by Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who resigned on August 17 last year.

Born in Johor Bahru in 1952, Zaharah, graduated with a honours degree in law from University Malaya and began serving in the judiciary and legal service from April 1977.

After her retirement from the service, she was appointed a Judicial Commissioner on August 1, 2004 and placed in the Civil Division of the Kuala Lumpur High Court. She was subsequently moved to the Criminal Division of the Shah Alam High Court (October 1, 2004 — July 27, 2006).

Zaharah was then appointed a High Court Judge on July 28, 2006 and placed in the Criminal Division of the Shah Alam High Court and subsequently, at the Commercial Division, Kuala Lumpur High Court (January 1, 2009 — April 13, 2010).

She became an Appeals Court Judge on April 14, 2010 and then a Federal Court judge effective February 16, 2015.

Zaharah was appointed Chief Judge of Malaya on July 17, 2018 and retired in May this year. — Bernama