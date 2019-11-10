PH the best formula for Sarawak, says Mat Sabu

Mohamad Sabu addresses the Muktamar Tahunan Dewan Pemuda PAS in Petaling Jaya November 20, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SIBU, Nov 10 — The coalition of four political parties under Pakatan Harapan (PH) is the best choice to govern Sarawak when it holds its upcoming state election, said Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

He said it was because PH, which comprises PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah, represented the various races of the people in the country.

Mohamad who is also Defeenc Minister said the confidence of the Sarawakians in PH had increased tremendously after it took over the federal government in the last general election (GE).

Speaking at Amanah dinner event here last night, Mohamad said Amanah was among PH component parties which received encouraging responses from Sarawakian voters in the previous state election.

“In the first test for Amanah, even though we were not even one year old then, we contested in 13 state seats mainly in the rural areas as we didn't want Barisan Nasional to win uncontested. Although we lost in all, we didn't lose our deposits in some of the contested seats.

“We also received strong support in the parliamentary seats we contested in the last GE and in the next year's state election, God willing, Amanah and PH will take over the administration of Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama