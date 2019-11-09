Mutual respect, love for each other are recipe for solidarity, says Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers a speech during the national-level celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Bukit Jalil November 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Mutual respect, the feelings of love and justice based on Islamic principles form the recipe for solidarity and harmony in the administration of the country comprising various religions and races, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In his Royal Address in conjunction with the national level of the Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration, he said the prophet’s administration emphasised on the feeling of love among each other and universally could be used as a major example to generate solidarity among the people.

Quoting a valid ‘hadis’, the King said solidarity would come naturally through the feelings of love and mutual respect among the people regardless of religion, race and ancestry.

“People who love each other would be loved by The Most Merciful. Thus, one should love everyone on earth, so that you would be loved by Those Up Above.

“The Prophet also did not forget and was always in touch with the less fortunate group and the weak to enable them to rise and improve their self-potential and subsequently contribute to society,”he said at the Axieta Arena, Bukit Jalil today.

Also present were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that the Islamic religion emphasised on universal brotherhood and called for implementation of justice for everyone regardless of religion and race as this would ensure that the rights of the individual and all communities were always preserved.

“This is the teachings of the Most Merciful propagated by the Prophet to be used as an example by leaders and the present generation,”he said.

The King also expressed confidence that the government would always adopt approaches that would preserve the rights of the various religions and races besides continuously assisting the weaker group.

At the same time, continuous efforts must be made to control radical ideologies and any form of action that could jeopardise national harmony, said the King.

Before concluding his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah called on everyone to appreciate and practice Islamic teachings and make the Prophet as a role model in life because his fine morals could preserve self-personality to become a respected race. — Bernama