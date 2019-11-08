Ramkarpal: Encouraging response from public on proposed IPCMC Bill

Ramkarpal said there was a high probability that the committee report would be discussed at the December 5 sitting of Parliament. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 8 ― Encouraging public feedback on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill, has been received at hearings conducted in three states so far, said Ramkarpal Singh, chairman of the parliamentary Special Select Committee tasked with looking into the draft legislation.

A wide spectrum of responses had been received, comprising feedback from those who support the establishment of the commission, as well as those who do not, he explained, adding that the fourth and final public hearing is scheduled to be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah this Sunday.

“This is the purpose of our (committee) establishment...to collect feedback, and once again, in my view, the feedback is encouraging,” Ramkarpal said today, adding that through these consultations, his team had collected new information which would be valuable to the preparation of the committee's report, which in turn must be submitted before November 18.

So far, public hearings have been conducted in Sarawak, Penang and Johor, drawing the participation of 269 individuals and non-governmental organisations including the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), lawyers, academics and police officers (currently in service and retirees).

He said this at a press conference held in conjunction with the IPCMC public hearing conducted in Iskandar Puteri in Johor today.

The Member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor added that there was a high probability that the committee report would be discussed at the December 5 sitting of Parliament. ― Bernama