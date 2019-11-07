Mat Sabu: Warrior exercise strengthens country’s defence strategy

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu meets with army paratroopers after witnessing the Rocket Artillery Brigade Static Exhibition at Wisma Samudera, at RMN’s Lumut Base November 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Nov 7 — The Warrior Exercise, which combines all three Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) branches was carried out from October 24 to November 7 to strengthen the country’s defence strategy.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said 2,314 officers and personnel of the three branches, namely the Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) were involved in the exercise.

“The exercise also demonstrated the use of MAF assets and the military’s ability to always be in a state of readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

Many other exercises are being carried out in other places such as in Gemas, Negri Sembilan; Mersing in Johor as well as in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when met by reporters after witnessing the Rocket Artillery Brigade Static Exhibition at Wisma Samudera, the RMN’s Lumut Base today.

Also present were Chief of Army General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi, RMN Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and RMAF Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

The 16/2019 Warriors Exercise Series closing ceremony was officiated by MAF Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Mohamad said they also sought to keep the people informed on the MAF’s duties and role in maintaining national security.

“It is our responsibility to keep the people informed including through the media especially television all the time and thank God the people are beginning to be sensitive about this,” he said.

He said the public’s awareness was evident when the Warriors Fund 2019 campaign organised by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs managed to raise up to RM10 million exceeding its initial target of RM6 million.

The campaign, which began in August, showed the people’s awareness and appreciation of the military veterans who served the country.

Meanwhile, commenting on the delay in the delivery of the six Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs), Mohamad said they were in the final stages of discussion on the project.

Earlier, Mohamad also attended the “Airborne Op” and “River Crossing” exercises at Sungai Dedap, Seberang Perak. — Bernama