Fire department says radioactive leak at Pos Aviation’s KLIA facility contained

A team from the Fire and Rescue Department's Hazardous Materials Management Unit is pictured at the location. — Picture via Twitter/BernamaTV

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it has contained a radiation leak detected at the cargo terminal of Pos Aviation Sdn Bhd near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

The leak earlier forced workers to suspend operations and evacuate the building.

The department said the leak originated from a box and the situation is now under control.

“The KLIA Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call this morning at 10.42am and proceeded to the area in question.

“There were fire and rescue personnel from the KLIA branch and a Fire & Rescue Department Hazardous Materials Management (Hazmat) Unit at the location,” it said in a statement.

“According to the operations commander, the leak was found to originate from a box. We have managed to contain the leak and have sent it to the Atomic Energy Licensing Board for them to take the necessary steps.”

Pos Aviation provides ground handling and cargo handling services, in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance and engineering among other services.