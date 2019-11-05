Deputy minister: Foreigners marrying locals to dodge enforcement, deportation

Raja Kamarul said foreigners are marrying locals as a means to escape existing laws. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry acknowledged that some foreign workers have married locals to gain permanent resident status.

During Question Time, Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Raja Ahmad this issue was discovered when his ministry was trying to act on foreigners suspected of operating businesses illegally.

“It is true and accurate that incidents like these are happening and we admit this is a major issue,” he said.

However, Raja Kamarul it was not his ministry’s jurisdiction.

“Over the question of them getting married, there is nothing we can do, as this involves people falling in love and is their personal matter,” he said.

“These marriages open other avenues for them to escape the existing laws, however, from a legal perspective, the Home Ministry will have better knowledge on how to overcome this loophole,” he said.

Raja Kamarul was responding to Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam-BN), who asked for the ministry’s position on the issue.

Raja Kamarul said the Cabinet decided on March 29 to form a special committee to monitor the influx of foreign workers and claims foreigners were crowding out local traders.