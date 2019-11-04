Najib too ‘sore’ to stand trial for 1MDB but OK to visit Tanjung Piai? Dr M says judge decides, won’t question court inaction

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend a special lunch on sustainable development on the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Bangkok November 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Nov 4 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he will not question the judge’s decision not to act against Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is suspected of abusing his medical leave to prolong his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial.

The 94-year-old prime minister, who is currently here for the 35th Asean Summit and other related meetings, noted that his predecessor has been given medical leave for an assortment of ailments that excuse him from attending hearings, but has been playing an active role recently campaigning for the Opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

“I think this eye sore, sore throat and all that, he’s given days off and he doesn’t attend court. But then he can campaign in Tanjung Piai.

“We don’t question the judges. They decide,” he answered when asked to comment on Najib’s repeated court absences for the high-profile trial that is being followed closely worldwide.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MORE TO COME