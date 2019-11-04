IGP: Offering asylum to Jho Low is an irresponsible action

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the action of certain countries in offering asylum to Malaysia’s most wanted businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, is an irresponsible action. — Picture via Facebook

TAWAU, Nov 4 — The action of certain countries in offering asylum to Malaysia’s most wanted businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, is indeed an irresponsible action, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

Not only that they were being irresponsible, he said those countries had also refused to cooperate with Malaysia and thus making it difficult for the authorities to discharge their duties.

“We have sought the countries’ cooperation to send him (Jho Low) back, but he seems to get a kind of immunity and protection from the authorities in those countries.

“We have tried various approaches, but they are giving us various excuses to the extent of saying that he had undergone facial plastic surgery.”

Abdul Hamid said this to reporters after presenting the IGP Letters of Appreciation to 16 General Operations Force (PGA) officers and staff at the 14th PGA Battalion Camp here today.

The IGP said the police would continue making efforts to bring the most wanted criminal back to Malaysia.

“I’m still using the usual approach and willing to cooperate with the countries involved. Whatever their terms are, I’m willing to listen, but what’s important is that the criminal must be returned to us,” he said.

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman October 30, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

He said no countries should protect a criminal just because they have political ties before.

“This is a crime, he (Jho Low) robbed money of a country and given asylum in another,” he said,

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the police were in the midst of investigating the allegation that the fugitive 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financier also owned a Cyprus passport.

“We received information that he exploited them (Cyprus) because they need money to boost their economy,” he said.

In another development, Abdul Hamid called on the lawyer of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) detainees who claimed that they were abused and tortured during detention, to come forward and lodge an official police report.

“I trust my men, there are closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and if he has proof, then come forward, talk to the judge, we’ll fight in court,” he said.

The IGP said every police personnel know the rights of detainees under the law.

“This has always been among my concerns, I have never allowed any of my men to even lay a finger on the detainees,” he said. — Bernama