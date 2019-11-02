Focus on voters not internal rift, Anwar tells PKR members

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the Johor PKR Convention in Muar November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — PKR should focus on its agenda for the public and ignore any discontentment among party members, its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Malaysiakini reported Anwar dismissing the internal discord as irrelevant.

“We, in the party, should focus on the agenda of the people. The ‘ngok-ngek, ngok-ngek’ made by one or two, just let them be, [they are] not relevant,” he reportedly said at Kuala Lumpur PKR Convention, referring to the sound of discontent.

Although he did not name anyone, it is believed that he was referring to his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his faction.

However, at the press conference later, Anwar reportedly clarified that he was just making a general reminder to all party leaders, and was not targeting specific individuals.

Anwar also insisted that he has managed to get 90 per cent grassroots support after attending four state-level conventions in Sabah, Penang, Johor and Kelantan.

“All the division heads attended the Johor [PKR convention] yesterday. One division [leader] was absent in Kelantan and the Federal Territories. The response in Sabah was also good,” he was quoted saying.

“Where can you get 100 per cent [support]? When you are a division head, you can’t get it. This is the same when I am the party president.

“Is this a problem? You have 90 per cent [grassroots members] supporting the party and the leadership. So, I am asking the 90 per cent of you to make the voice of the people as PKR’s voice,” he added.