Perak Fire Dept: 500 flood victims still remain at relief centres

IPOH, Nov 1 ― Although heavy rains have ceased in Perak, 500 flood victims from 129 families are still housed at four relief centres (PPS) in the state yesterday evening.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong in Hilir Perak district still has 235 flood victims from 62 families.

“The PPS in Kerian district are still providing shelter to 188 flood victims, of whom 149 are at SK Changkat Lobak, while 39 others are at SK Parit Haji Aman,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the number of flood victims in Manjung district stood at 77 and they were placed at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai. ― Bernama