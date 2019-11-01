IGP: Claims that Jho Low is in UAE are utter lies

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says it is illogical and impossible for a person who is wanted in several countries and widely known as a key figure involved in international money laundering investigations to enter the UAE easily. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JERANTUT, Nov 1 ― Claims that fugitive businessman Jho Low is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are all lies and folk tales, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said it was illogical and impossible for a person who is wanted in several countries and widely known as a key figure involved in international money laundering investigations, referred as the crime of the century, to enter the UAE easily.

He said the UAE has strict security systems, including controls at the airport and the authorities there have established good rapport with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I do not know where this story originated from and I am interested in meeting this person. I wish to state that we are aware of Jho Low’s whereabouts but some people are protecting him... just give me some time.

“I will not stop efforts in tracking down and bringing back this criminal. If he is not a criminal or has been framed, there is no need to panic, please come home. I will assure that he will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

Abdul Hamid was asked to comment on a report on a news portal yesterday, claiming that Jho Low allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, is in the UAE and had been shuttling between the Middle Eastern countries and Europe since June. ― Bernama