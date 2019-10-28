Hearing for Penang assessment rate review kicks off tomorrow

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to reporters during a press conference in George Town September 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 28 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) will start hearing sessions for objections against the assessment rate review tomorrow.

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said the first session of the hearing will start at City Hall on the island and the Bertam Sports Complex on the mainland tomorrow.

“Objections from 60 ratepayers will be heard at City Hall while 289 ratepayers will be heard at the Bertam Sports Complex,” he said in a press conference this morning.

Subsequently, hearing will be held continuously until March 2020.

MBPP had received a total 54,459 objections or 16.88 per cent out of over 322,000 ratepayers while MBSP had received a total 40,666 objections or 12.42 per cent out of about 327,000 ratepayers.

Objections on the island will be heard in three locations while on the mainland, it will be heard in four locations.

“Notices have been sent to the ratepayers to attend the hearing sessions,” he said.

He said all objections will be seriously considered before the state decided on the final assessment rate after March next year.