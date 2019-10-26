Life principles go hand in hand with religion and peace, says Anwar at Deepavali carnival

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a Deepavali gathering in Little India, Klang October 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on the people of various races in Malaysia to continue to uphold the principles of life with religious beliefs and peace with one another.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said that sensitive issues related to race and religion if raised could cause misunderstandings, and can happen anywhere regardless of religion or race.

“In Malaysia, there were attempts to demolish temples in Selangor, in India atrocities were committed against Muslim and Christian minorities. It is happening everywhere.

“But we have to defend what it means to live in a country that practises the principles of religion and peace,” he said at the closing speech of the 2019 Deepavali Carnival at the grounds of Bukit Jalil Stadium last night.

According to Anwar, tolerance among the various races in the country had enabled every level of society to live in comfort and safety.

“Tonight, Indians, Chinese and Malays mingle without feeling worried at all. I do not feel threatened because of the spirit of our family-ness in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama