Chow accuses Penang Forum of making baseless claims about LRT project

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at the Komtar Building in George Town October 25, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow alleged today that outspoken citizens group, Penang Forum, made unfounded claims about the state’s proposed Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Chow said Penang Forum’s Khoo Salma did so when she criticised the state government for not putting the LRT project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on public display.

“We are disappointed that Penang Forum is now making baseless allegations toward the state government,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He was referring to a letter by Khoo titled “Penang’s Bayan Lepas LRT: Glorious legacy or white elephant project” that Malay Mail carried on October 22.

Chow explained that what was displayed now was the LRT project itself as required by the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“The EIA report for the LRT was already displayed back in 2017 and it was updated and can now be accessed in the Department of Environment’s website,” he said.

He also claimed the updated EIA need not be publicly displayed as there were only improvements and some additions made to it.

“This public exhibition to get the public feedback and response to it has nothing to do with the EIA,” he said.

The public display of the Bayan Lepas LRT project is from August 19 until November 19, he said.

The said the purpose of the display was to get public feedback on it.