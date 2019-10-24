Under-fire ‘Superman’ Hew quits Malaysia-China council headed by DAP chairman

Hew Kuan Yau said he was resigning to ensure the Malaysia-China Business Council could continue its operations unhindered. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Hew Kuan Yau has resigned as the chief executive officer of the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) chaired by DAP’s Tan Kok Wai effective immediately.

The former DAP member at the centre of a controversy over a pro-China comic banned as communist propaganda yesterday said he was resigning to ensure the council could continue its operations unhindered.

Hew then used the resignation announcement posted on his Facebook page to indirectly defend himself over the Belt and Road Initiative for Win Winism comic he commissioned.

“During my tenure as the CEO over the past 8 months, I have devoted myself to strengthen the economy and trade, promoting people-to-people bond and cultural exchanges between Malaysia and China so as to better connect to the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

“My intention was to open more resources for the establishment of a modernised Malaysia as the country has been hollowed out by the kleptocracy of the previous government,” he asserted.

He said a better understanding of Chinese civilisation and society could provide Malaysians with valuable insight towards fostering closer ties between both countries.

Commonly called “Superman” Hew, the comic fan said he has given half his life to fighting for a better Malaysia and considered his mission fulfilled, in an allusion to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) unlikely general election victory last year.

“However, as for ethnic equality and social freedom, I believe these are far from ideal,” he said.

Hew then said he planned to spend his time in personal reflection.

The Home Ministry banned Hew’s comic yesterday for containing communist and socialist propaganda and said today it would seize any copies still found in circulation.

The comic triggered controversy after its distribution to local schools was revealed online, which the Education Ministry promptly denied authorising.

The comic has allowed opponents to renew allegations of communist support against DAP.

Aside from Hew, the comic was additionally linked to DAP by way of secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s foreword for the title.

Hew officially resigned from DAP in 2016 after he was criticised for making controversial remarks about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but remained prominent in the party’s activities, particularly in its campaigning.

He was appointed as CEO of the MCBC after PH won the general election.