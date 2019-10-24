Tanjung Piai yardstick for Bersatu’s popularity with Malays

PH is expected to lose more Malay support with the Home Ministry saying former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s pro-China comic contained communist and socialist propaganda. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

COMMENTARY, Oct 24 — Trouble is brewing in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The ideologically-different Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and DAP are fighting each other.

This could affect the ruling coalition if the two do not reconcile; their respective youth wings are openly hostile.

PH is expected to lose more Malay support with the Home Ministry saying former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau’s pro-China comic contained communist and socialist propaganda.

Communism is taboo for the Malays. The Home Ministry’s confirmation of communist ideology in the comic will drive Malays away from PH.

It does not matter that DAP is not linked to the comic. Malay minds see that it is authored by Hew and published by Asia Comic Cultural Museum where he is the curator.

The issue will take centre stage in the upcoming Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election and may cost the ruling coalition the seat as Bersatu, the only Malay-based party in the coalition, will be seen as failing to control DAP.

Malays have long been suspicious of DAP. The Home Ministry’s confirmation has removed the community’s inclination to support PH.

Those who had been inclined will now look to the PAS-Umno alliance that professes to defend the race, their religion and the royalty.

Communism is haram or prohibited to the Malays as the ideology does not believe in religion. Many Malay soldiers were killed or wounded in the Emergency.

Bersatu leaders and members are already dismayed with parts of DAP that defended Hew.

DAP’s Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu worsened matters with his article.

This led Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to demand DAP take action against Liu or face attacks from his movement.

Bersatu now appears roused in its defence of the Malays, Islam and the royalty.

It is showing its true colours to those who see DAP as the power behind the coalition.

With this, the Tanjung Piai by-election may see a bruising fight between two Malay-based parties for the hearts and minds of the community.

The Chinese are comprise 42 per cent of the voters may refrain from voting to avoid showing partisanship or as a silent protest.

PH has yet to deliver all their manifesto promises.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is irrelevant here as it has no base or support. It is seen as an extension of DAP and strayed from its progressive Islam stance.

This all shows that Malaysian politics remains about race and religion. This does not reflect well on Bersatu or DAP.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is on November 16.