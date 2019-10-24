Number of flood evacuees in Johor drops to 435

JOHOR BARU, Oct 24 ― The number of flood evacuees in the state has dropped to 435 people from 100 families as of 8am today, compared to 641 victims from 141 families recorded last night.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the victims in the Pontian and Batu Pahat districts were currently being housed in seven temporary relief centres (PPS) following the floods and storms that hit their areas.

“The seven relief centres are at the Madrasah Parit Basilam, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Bukit Panjang, Kampung Ulu Pulai Mosque hall, SK Parit Hj Adnan and SK Sri Bunian in Pontian; while in Batu Pahat the evacuees are sheltered at two centres, namely, at SK Sungai Kajang and Tongkang Pecah multi-purpose hall,” he said in a statement. ― Bernama