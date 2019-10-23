No Pakatan without Bersatu, Anwar says amid criticism

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Bersatu has thus far been playing a positive role and is an important component of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) comprises four parties and the coalition cannot function by doing away with one of them.

The PKR president was responding to a Selangor DAP state lawmaker’s opinion piece titled “Mahathir: The Paper Tiger” that suggested PH do away with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“My view is Pakatan consists of Keadilan, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu. And Bersatu thus far has been playing a positive role and is an important component in the party,” Anwar told reporters in Parliament when asked to comment on Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu’s commentary.

“That’s his personal view,” the Port Dickson MP added.

In his article, Liu wrote that Bersatu — co-founded in 2016 and chaired by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — as the youngest and smallest of the PH components had the most to lose in a snap election as the other three parties could form the government without it.

Liu’s remarks have prompted Bersatu members, led by its Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman to demand his punishment.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke has since responded and said Liu will be referred to their party disciplinary board for his alleged “act of sabotage” against PH.

Amanah leaders Mohamad Sabu and Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub told reporters in Parliament separately that Liu was entitled to his opinion, but gave assurances that the PH coalition only acts in consensus.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Pakatan will decide the direction we want to take,” said Mohamad who is Amanah president and defence minister.

Salahuddin who is Amanah deputy president said PH has always been consistent in its collective decisions, which is made by its highest leadership tier.

“Things like this that are said are a person’s personal opinion and of course, some members aren’t happy and want to voice their dissatisfaction.

“The main thing here is to remember that the top leadership in PH is still consistent and whatever big decisions that need to be made will be done with the consent of PH’s highest leadership council,” Salahuddin who is also agriculture and agro-based industry minister said amid calls to punish Liu.