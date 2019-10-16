MOT: Cabinet to get KLIA systems disruption investigation report this month

Passengers are seen at KLIA in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The results of an investigation into the systems disruption at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) are expected to be presented to the cabinet later this month, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The ministry in a written reply posted on Parliament’s website today, said the outcome of the investigation would be tabled by the committee formed by the Transport Ministry to investigate the incident.

The committee comprised the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the National Cyber Safety Agency (NACSA).

“At the same time, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is also conducting an investigation to determine if there are any elements of treason or sabotage. Based on the outcome of the investigation, any recommendations for prosecution will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,” the ministry said.

The reply was in response to a question by Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu) who wanted to know the outcome of the systems disruption investigation at KLIA on Aug 21 and what action had been taken against Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

On a separate matter, the Transport Ministry is expected to establish a legal framework and terms for bike-hailing for goods and public transport services by the end of this year.

According to the ministry, the legal framework and terms of the bike-hailing service are being drafted.

“The ministry will update the legal framework and terms of service once the review process has been finalised and approved by the Cabinet,” the ministry said in a written response posted on Parliament’s website today.

It was in response to the question of Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (PH-Libaran) who wanted to know the latest developments in the concept of motorcycle e-hailing service in the country, the legal framework as well as the licensing process and conditions required.

In August, the cabinet had in principle agreed with the proposal to establish a motorcycle taxi service and asked the Transport Ministry and the Youth and Sports Ministry to prepare and enact specific laws on the matter. — Bernama