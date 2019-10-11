Grab: Govt’s initiative to spur e-wallet use will help SMEs

A Grab pick-up and drop-off station is seen at the entrance of Kuala Lumpur City Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Ride-hailing firm Grab today welcomed the government’s move to encourage a cashless society as it will help micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs grow without the cost, burden and safety concerns that comes with managing cash.

Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh said, for example, its e-wallet GrabPay has paved the way to help cultivate a more affordable cashless habit to serve the everyday needs of its consumers.

“We believe that this vision of shared prosperity drives Malaysia forward via technology and innovation towards a more inclusive economy and nation.

“We are committed to working alongside our government, ministries and partners to help bring to life the vision behind Budget 2020 and the 12th Malaysia Plan and to create a progressive economic environment that is inclusive, dynamic and resilient,” he said in a statement here.

Goh also pointed out how Grab had also launched its Grab for Good to empower people with better access to a safe seamless transport, technology and digital services regardless of background, gender or ability.

“We believe that the spirit of Budget 2020 resonates with the three pillars of ‘Grab for Good’ — to improve digital inclusion and literacy, to empower micro-entrepreneurs and SMEs, and to build a future-ready workforce,” he said.